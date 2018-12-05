Golden Eagles, Lakers play to 4-4 deadlock

Despite a somewhat disappointing final outcome, Cortland-Homer hockey coach Chad Totman felt that his team was well served for the future after a 4-4 tie with visiting Skaneateles Tuesday night in a battle of two of the favorites in Section 3’s Division II.

The Golden Eagles, who opened league play with the tie and are now 2-0-1 overall, led 2-0 after one period and 4-2 after two before giving up the final two goals of the game in the third, following which the teams played a scoreless overtime session. The Lakers are now 1-0-1 league and 3-0-1 overall.

“We maintained control of the play in the first two periods,” Totman said.

“They were frustrated by our speed and ability to create; it was their first tight game. We fell into their trap a little — they had a 5-on- 3 in the third that we were able to kill off — but we wore down physically. At the end of the game, they were in better shape than us.

“We need to continue to get into better shape. And we didn’t play our systems well; we haven’t had to, because we were better than the first two teams we played. We have to work on that.”

Golden Eagles goalie Brandon Fitzgerald made 47 saves in the contest as Skaneateles had a 51-33 shot advantage. he was jostled and suffered an injury in the second period, according to Totman, but stayed in the game and will be evaluated. Lakers starting goalie Ray Falso made 24 saves before he was ejected with five minutes left in regulation for hitting a Cortland-Homer player repeatedly with his blocker after being crowded in the crease. Adam Casper was in the visitors’ goal for the last five minutes of regulation and the five-minute overtime and stopped five shots.

Trevor Jubran opened the scoring for C-H 5:08 in on a four-on-four situation off an assist from Jake Prunier. Jubran made it 2-0 at 15:12 after going in one-on-one on Falso after a stretch pass from Logan Swartz.

Luke Lynn got the Lakers on the board 2:23 into the second, assisted by Charlie Russell and Bauer Morrissey, and Colin Weeks tied the game at 2-2 just 1:26 later off helpers from Owen Van Holtz and Morrissey. Nick Gravel gave the Golden Eagles the lead back just 21 seconds later, assisted by Dominic Tutino, and Jed Brazo made it a 4-2 game at 13:14, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play with Josh Cargen and Gravel picking up the assists.

Weeks scored for the visitors at 4:35 of the third, assisted by Thomas Coyne and Van Holtz, and Cole Heintz tied the game and closed out the scoring at 10:22 off a Ryan Glick assist.

Casper made a one-on-one save in overtime and a broken stick thwarted another Cortland-Homer opportunity.

The Golden Eagles host New Hartford Friday in a 7 p.m. start at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex.

