DeRuyter volleyball team downs Cincinnatus

The DeRuyter volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Central Counties League and overall Monday night with a 25-10, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16 win over visiting Cincinnatus.

In CCL girls’ basketball, host Otselic Valley edged McGraw 35-34 and visiting Stockbridge Valley defeated Cincinnatus 55-42.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter 3, Cincinnatus 1: Kali Lidell had four kills, 17 assists, two aces and a dig for DeRuyter while Molly Lawrence had eight kills and four aces, Jaidan Degear five kills, two aces, two assists and a dig, Tayler Marshall six aces, a kill, an assist and a dig and Graycee Forrest three kills and four aces.

“We played hard and fell short due to lack of communication,” Cincy coach Mallory Cobb said, her team now 1-1 league and 1-2 overall. “We found our groove in the second set, but just couldn’t keep it going to finish the next two sets. DeRuyter has a good offense and doesn’t let many balls hit the ground.

“Our leaders were Summer Delepine with four kills, Jacqueline Golicki and Katelynne Clark with three aces each, Sierra Metcalf with seven digs and Katelynne Clark and MaKenzie Rice with a block each.

Both teams are back in league action Thursday. The Red Lions host Brookfield at 5 p.m. and the Rockets visit Stockbridge Valley at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Otselic Valley 35, McGraw 34: The Vikings trailed 29-21 entering the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Eagles 14-5 to improve to 1-1 in the CCL and 2-2 overall. Maygen Roy had a double-double for the winners with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Costa added nine points, Cassie Agren scored eight points and had seven rebounds and Jessica Comfort controlled eight rebounds.

Karissa Wilbur led the Eagles (0-2, 0-3) who led 13-5 after one quarter and 21-15 at halftime, with 15 points while Emily Fish scored seven.

McGraw visits Brookfield Thursday at 6 p.m.



Stockbridge Valley 55, Cincinnatus 42: Hannah Greene scored a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds for a double-double and Jillian Jacobs added 18 points as the Cougars upped their records to 2-1 league and 3-1 overall. They led 21-13 after one quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 44-35 heading into the fourth.

McKayla Maroney had a double-double for the Red Lions (0-2, 0-4) with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Delaney Rutan had a teamhigh 13 points and nine rebounds, Alexia Abbatiello had eight points and 16 rebounds and Michaela Eichorst seven points and eight rebounds.

