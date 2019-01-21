Cortland’s Alex Ryan garners another 600m win

SYRACUSE — Cortland High’s Alex Ryan won the 600 meters Saturday morning at SRC Arena to highlight local athletes’ performances at the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational indoor track meet.

The afternoon session of the event was not held due to the weather.

Ryan won the 600m for the second straight week, this time in 1:25.84, like last week’s win at the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational a personal best. His win helped the Purple Tigers finish 11th in the 16-team meet with 22 points. Homer Central was 15th with 16 points.

On the girls’ side, the Trojans finished 11th with 12 points and the Purple Tigers 12th with 11 points. Liverpool won top boys’ honors with 116.5 points and Fayetteville-Manlius was the girls’ team champion with 134 points.

BOYS

Cortland’s 1600m relay foursome of Tyler Stevens, Andy Ryan, Asa Terwilliger and Luciano DeVito was second in 3:52.98 and the 3,200m relay squad, consisting of the same foursome, was fifth in 9:24.49.

Morgan Zimmer didn’t score any points in the weight throw but qualified for sectionals at 34-4.5, a personal best that was good for ninth.

Homer Central’s Teddy Mercer placed fourth in the 1,600m with a time of 4:40.82.

The 1,600m relay team of Tommy Mahunik, Ben Herman, Jacob Karam and Matt McUmber placed fourth in 3:58.58. The 3,200m relay team of Nathan Larkin, Ethan Lowell, Jed Swayze and Mercer took fourth in 9:10.50. Lowell added an eighth place effort in the 1,000m run in 2:59.56.

GIRLS

The Homer 1,600m relay team of Alyson Witt, Julie McGory, Emma Anderson and Lydia Sujkowski took fourth place in 4:34.77.

Anderson added a fifth place finish in the 600m run with a time of 1:49.17 and she joined Witt, Ally Beard and Becky Jones on the sixth-place 3,200m-relay team that posted a time of 11:16.54.

Two relay teams, both including sisters Ella, Maia and Lillian Quick, finished fifth for Cortland. The sisters joined Pearl Hettich for a 4:35.97 clocking in the 1,600m relay and were joined by Larkin Schumacher in posting a time of 1:57.03 in the 800m relay.

Lillian Quick also took sixth in the pole vault at 7-0.

All four local teams will compete in Friday’s It’s About Time Invitational at SUNY Cortland, starting at 6 p.m

