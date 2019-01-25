Details of abuse emerge

Nurse Abby Dann noticed while she was working on 2-year-old Kassidy Dains in the emergency room of Cortland Regional Medical Center last April that the bruising was extensive.

She testified Thursday in Cortland County Court there was bruising on her arms, legs, the back of Kassidy’s hands, her back, down a side of her face and that there was a crescent shaped bruise on her chest.

“A majority of them were very dark in color,” she said, consistent with newer bruises. “I felt strongly there was some child abuse involved.”

The bruising led her to file a child abuse report with Cortland County Child Protective Services, she testified Thursday during the trial of Dorain Bohn.

Bohn, 29, originally from Buffalo, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, felonies, in the April 19 death of Kassidy Dains. He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Dann was not the only person to notice the bruising. Two TLC Emergency Medical Services workers also testified Thursday to see the bruises.

Paramedic Robert Bean also noticed the skull fracture.

“A head is normally round, and there was indentation on the left side,” Bean said.

Because of the head injury, Dann checked Kassidy’s pupils for any sign of brain activity — she found none.

That was hours after Bohn said Kassidy fell from a bunk bed at 7:17 p.m. and after emergency workers were called to the scene around 9 p.m., to find Kassidy unresponsive, her body cold to the touch.

The hospital staff was not able to find any brain activity in the six minutes they treated the child and that medicine used to start the heart didn’t work, either.

Dann said she had never treated a child who died because of a fall.

Public Defender Keith Dayton asked Dann if any of the bruises looked older, to which Dann replied that some of the bruises were lighter in color — indicating they were healing. She noted the bruise on Kassidy’s back looked older.

Dayton also asked if the head injury alone could have been consistent with a fall.

“The head injury could be consistent with a fall,” she replied.

During a pretrial hearing in October, a Cortland County Department of Social Services official testified that Bohn faced three investigations involving child protection.

Allison Veintimilla, director of adoption, foster care and preventive services with the county Social Services Department, said she interviewed Bohn on April 30 at Cortland County Jail with her coworker Danielle Kwak about everything from his drinking habits to his family history.

Veintimilla said the interview was done to “determine if there was any abuse or maltreatment to Kassidy.”

She did not say whether the investigation revealed any incidents involving Kassidy. She also did not say whether the child protective cases originated in Cortland or other counties.

Also in court Thursday, Cortland County sheriff’s Officer Debra Barber testified that Bohn had said Kassidy might have been trying to fix a crooked picture on the wall and that is how she fell off the bed.

“Did you notice that one of the photos was crooked?” Public Defender Keith Dayton asked.

“Yes,” Barber replied.

Testimony continued today.

