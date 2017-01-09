Red Dragons swept

The SUNY Cortland men’s and women’s basketball team were swept by visiting Oneonta Saturday in SUNYAC contests, the men falling 95-86 and the women losing 59-47.

MEN

Oneonta 95, Cortland 86: Oneonta shot 72 percent from the floor in the second half to extend a three-point halftime lead en route to the win.

Lawrence Coleman scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Mikey McElroy scored 20 points and added five rebounds for the guests, who connected on 18-of-25 shots from the floor over the final 20 minutes and ended the game at 59 percent (29-of-49). Coleman ended 7-of-10 and McElroy 7-of-11 from the field. Oneonta (7-6, 4-2 SUNYAC) also connected on 32-of-42 free throws (76 percent), including 15-of-18 by Coleman.

Cortland (9-4, 4-2 SUNYAC) was led by Michael Kelly’s career-high 23 points. He also tied his career best with four assists. Kelly hit 5-of-11 shots from 3-point range and 8-of-15 overall. Justin Cooper recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, James Morales scored 13 points, and Zach Lydon scored 10 points and grabbed four boards in 18 minutes off the bench.

Oneonta trailed 22-15 midway through the first half, but fought back to eventually tie the game at 28-28 on a Coleman layup with 4:15 left. Coleman’s two free throws put Oneonta up 32-30 with 1:43 left in the half, and the guests took a 36-33 lead into the halftime locker room. Cortland took a couple of brief leads in the first two minutes of the second half, but Oneonta eventually grabbed the lead for good at 43-41 on a Coleman layup with 16:46 remaining. That hoop was part of a 17-5 run that gave the guests a 56-46 lead with 13:01 remaining.

The hosts drew as close as six at 67-61 on a Lydon hoop with 8:39 left, but Oneonta answered with seven straight points on a Carson Jacobs jumper, a Kevin Mackin 3-pointer and two Frankie Kelly free throws to take a 13-point lead with 5:59 left. The lead grew as high as 16 points with 3:45 left, with Cortland making one last push to as close as eight in the final minute.

Oneonta’s Kelly finished with 14 points and eight assists. Of those totals, 12 points and five assists came in the second half. Jack Kolosky added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Cortland shot 42 percent from the field, but only 31 percent (10-of-32) from the 3-point arc.

Cortland will travel to Potsdam next Friday and Plattsburgh next Saturday for SUNYAC contests.

WOMEN

Oneonta 59, Cortland 47: Oneonta shot only 21 percent in the first half and trailed by as many as 15 points before entering intermission down 29-18. The guests, however, shot 52 percent from the field in the second half, including 9-of-13 (69 percent) from 3-point range, to pull away for the win. Oneonta finished 12-of-30 (40 percent) from the arc.

Cortland, conversely, shot 33 percent from the field in the first half and only 17 percent (5-of-30) in the second half.

Cara Adams led Oneonta (7-6, 4-2 SUNYAC) with 19 points. She made 5-of-10 shots from the 3-point arc. Alexa Amalbert added 13 points and three assists, Leanne Corso had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and Kathryn Polletta scored nine points, all on second-half 3-pointers. Samantha Lisikatos led the team with five assists and Madeline Frank chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Cortland (5-7, 4-2 SUNYAC) was paced by Alyssa Crosby’s 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cassidy Chapko scored 13 points and Stephanie Rice added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Danielle Levine also grabbed eight rebounds and led Cortland with three steals.

Cortland led 12-8 after one quarter and 29-14 with 2:47 left in the second quarter after a Chapko 3-pointer. Oneonta scored the last four points of the half and eventually took its first lead of the game at 34-32 on an Amalbert 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining in the third. Cortland briefly regained the lead at 35-34 on an Alaina Lynch jumper with 48 seconds left, but Polletta hit a trey with 27 seconds left and Oneonta entered the fourth ahead 37-35.

Three-pointers by Polletta and Corso in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter pushed Oneonta’s lead to eight.

Cortland got back to within five a minute or so later on a Crosby layup, but Adams hit a 3-pointer and Corso made two free throws to give the guests a 48-38 lead with 6:08 left. Chapko hit a trey to cut it to seven, but Adams answered with a 3-pointer moments later. Oneonta led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Cortland’s women will play a non-league game at NYU Monday at 3 p.m. and will, along with the men, return to SUNYAC play next Friday and Saturday with games at Potsdam and Plattsburgh, respectively.